The Standard

Jockey Teo Nugent edges closer to out-riding claim

By Tim Auld
Updated May 15 2022 - 3:06am, first published 2:51am
BIG STRIDES: Teo Nugent is making his way in the horse racing industry. Picture: Morgan Hancock

Warrnambool export Teo Nugent is one Melbourne metropolitan win away from out-riding his apprenticeship claim after he rode his 79th city winner at Flemington on Saturday.

