Warrnambool export Teo Nugent is one Melbourne metropolitan win away from out-riding his apprenticeship claim after he rode his 79th city winner at Flemington on Saturday.
Nugent, 23, guided the Patrick Payne-trained Jimmy The Bear to victory in a $130,000 three-year-old race at the famous racecourse.
"One more metropolitan winner means I will not have a 1.5kg claim left for my rides in town," he told The Standard.
"Once you ride 80 city winners you lose your city claim. I'll be a fully-fledged jockey."
Nugent was pleased with the ride. "I'm grateful that Patrick gave me the opportunity to ride Jimmy The Bear," he said,
"I fully understand it's going to be tougher for me riding in town once I've out-ridden my city claim but I'm looking forward to the challenges it presents.
"I've received wonderful support from trainers and owners since I started my career as an apprentice just on four years ago and in particular my bosses Ciaron Maher and David Eustace.
"They have given me great opportunities."
Nugent, who has ridden in total 270 winners during his career including the 2021 group one Oakleigh Plate on Portland Sky, said he would continue to ride trackwork at Cranbourne, Pakenham and Flemington once he out-rides his apprenticeship claim.
"I'll still be riding a lot of track work for Ciaron and David," he said.
"There's not much going to change as far as riding track work and chasing up rides.
"It'll be full steam ahead. It was great to come back home to Warrnambool earlier this month and ride my first May carnival winner. It was a big thrill to boot home a winner in front of family and friends."
Triple Missile won the first heat of the Winter Championships for Warrnambool trainer Lindsey Smith at Flemington on Saturday, defeating stablemate Mystery Shot in the 1400-metre contest.
