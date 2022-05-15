The Standard

Gallery: Western Victoria Female Football League match played at Reid Oval

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
May 15 2022 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Traditional rivals Warrnambool and South Warrnambool went head-to-head in the first football games under lights at Reid Oval on Friday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.