Traditional rivals Warrnambool and South Warrnambool went head-to-head in the first football games under lights at Reid Oval on Friday.
The Standard's ANTHONY BRADY captured the Western Victoria Female Football League under 18 contest.
The Roosters were too strong for the home side, winning 13.11 (89) to 1.0 (6).
Rosie Pickles, Maggie Johnstone, Grace Schrama, Ruby Couch, Yezza Hawkins and Jorja Keilar were South Warrnambool's best.
Warrnambool's top contributors were Emily Mahony, Catie Ragg, Alysha Ralston, Lily Jenkins, Claudia Tutt and Hannah van der Aa.
South Warrnambool also won the women's match, beating Warrnambool 11.12 (78) to 0.1 (1).
Shannon Johnson slotted five goals for the Roosters and was named in the best alongside Carly Mittermair, Maisey Waayers, Laini Johnson and Jessie Cameron.
Hayley McDonald, Sarah McMaster, Isobel Upfal and Rhi Davis were the Blues' best.
