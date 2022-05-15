TERANG Mortlake is counting the cost of a narrow loss to Hamilton Kangaroos with three players hurt.
Dynamic utility Joe Arundell (shoulder) and Tyson Royal (calf) were casualties as was emerging ruckman Darcy Hobbs who appeared to hurt his collar bone in the last 20 seconds of the 12.18 (90) to 13.6 (84) defeat at Melville Oval on Saturday.
The Bloods held a 29-point lead at half-time as the Roos (3.11) lamented inaccuracy.
But the home side kicked nine goals to four in the second half to secure its second win of the Hampden league season.
Terang Mortlake coach Ben Kenna, who welcomed back key forward duo Will Kain and Lachlan Wareham, said the injuries "rubbed salt into the wound".
Kenna, whose side now has a 1-4 win-loss record, said the Bloods showed patches of damaging play.
"We had a really good second quarter and took our chances, we kicked seven goals to one, so that was a good period in the game," he said.
"The last quarter was a bit of an arm wrestle. We started the quarter with a bit of a buffer of 10 points and they got a buffer of 15 points at one stage and credit to our guys, they kept trying and working as hard as they could.
"I was pleased with our effort for four quarters."
Hamilton Kangaroos coach Hamish Waldron was pleased with his side's determination after half-time.
"I gave them a good rev at half-time and the boys responded which was good," he said.
"We started all right in the first quarter, just didn't kick straight and then the second quarter we lapsed big time and Terang took control of the game a little bit. We got momentum back on our terms in the last 10 minutes of the second quarter."
Waldron said the come-from-behind win "gave the boys a bit of belief to know when they're in that situation they can get up and running again".
Waldron praised Charles Murrie for his performance.
"He had his best game for the year. He stood up well, started the game well," he said.
"I started him at the half-forward flank and then moved him onball. He took some good marks late and kicked a couple of goals in the last quarter and changed the game a little bit."
Multi-talented sportsman Vincent Huf, who has represented Victoria in cricket, made his senior debut, kicking two goals.
Huf worked in tandem with Hamish Cook after Darcy Russell was injured in the third term.
