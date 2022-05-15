Dennington coach Ben Thornton believes a newfound ability to stand up and grind out a win is a show of confidence among his group.
The Dogs move into the Warrnambool and District league top five after scraping home in the final quarter against Old Collegians to bank a 12.7 (79) to 9.8 (62) win.
"Three wins in a row, I don't think the club's had it for a long time," Thornton said. "Just gives the boys belief. If another game comes to that last quarter, we can look back and go 'we know we can do it'."
Dennington stormed away in the first quarter, kicking five goals to two before the Warriors worked their way back into the contest by half time.
"I had a few words with the boys, and said 'when we're normally in this position, other teams ran over the top of us and it's our time to go the other way and put the foot down'," Thornton said. "This is where we want to show we've actually improved and the boys came out and to their credit, they did. Especially (onballer) Sam Curtis, he was enormous all day, I don't think he would have had a bad minute in the game."
Thornton also praised the work of ruck Reggie Barling.
"Reggie was enormous for us, giving us first use around the ground and to be able to hit the deck and grab the ball and do the in and under stuff as well," he said.
Old Collegians coach Ben van de Camp was pleased with his team's improvement but conceded key errors let the game slip away.
"Our run from half back was much better, our kicking game was on," he said.
"But there was still times we made the wrong choices that cost us goals and that was probably the difference. We thought our mistakes let them in."
Jayden Cleaver kicked a goal on debut after snagging five in Warriors' earlier under 18 clash.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
