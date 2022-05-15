"I had a few words with the boys, and said 'when we're normally in this position, other teams ran over the top of us and it's our time to go the other way and put the foot down'," Thornton said. "This is where we want to show we've actually improved and the boys came out and to their credit, they did. Especially (onballer) Sam Curtis, he was enormous all day, I don't think he would have had a bad minute in the game."