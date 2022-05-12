Family home with plenty of room | House of the Week

The Standard

29 Crothers Lane, Grassmere | Family home with plenty of room

By House of the Week
Updated May 13 2022 - 5:57am, first published May 12 2022 - 10:30pm
  • 29 Crothers Lane, Grassmere
  • Bed 3 | Bath 2 | Carparks 2
  • $850,000 - $920,000
  • Agency: Charles Stewart
  • Agent: Penny Adamson on 0407 600 767
  • Inspect: May 21, at 11am - 11.45am

Set in the lush rolling hills of Grassmere is this delightful and relaxing country escape, with room to move. The immaculately presented and beautifully appointed home was built by highly regarded local builder, Ross McLeod.

