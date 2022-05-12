Family home with plenty of room | House of the Week

Set in the lush rolling hills of Grassmere is this delightful and relaxing country escape, with room to move. The immaculately presented and beautifully appointed home was built by highly regarded local builder, Ross McLeod.
The house boasts a lovely northerly aspect, perfectly set on just over two picturesque acres, with easy care landscaped gardens and expanses of lawn.
There are also two well fenced subdivided paddocks at the rear of the allotment.
The home is beautifully styled with three bedrooms and a purpose built sun-filled, north-facing study. The master is complete with a well appointed ensuite, comprising a vanity, shower and toilet. The walk-in robe provides substantial storage.
Two further bedrooms are well sized and have large feature windows looking out to relaxing garden views.
They have lush carpet, built-in robes and beautifully appointed window furnishings.
Both are central to a well sized family bathroom, complete with a full sized bath and striking neutral colour tones.
The kitchen is spacious and sun-filled with excellent storage, quality Omega and Bosch appliances, and a ducted vacuum system throughout.
Expansive open plan living and dining completes this zone, with contemporary floorboards flowing to two separate outdoor entertaining areas.
Decking to the west captures the afternoon sun to perfection, while a paved area to the south provides an idyllic undercover area to entertain family and friends.
A second lounge, accessed from the main dining area through stylish glass French doors, is inviting thanks to the lush carpet and slow combustion wood heater. There's also a split system, ensuring welcoming comfort all year round.
A spacious, fully-lined double garage comes complete with a door for internal access.
The garden is landscaped for easy care, with raised vegetable beds and a small orchard of apricot, fig, peach and nectarine fruit trees.
Two well sheltered paddocks at the rear of the property create the perfect setting for a pony and boutique agricultural pursuits.
The home will appeal to families and retirees looking for family living with room to move.
The property is conveniently located only 12 kilometres from Warrnambools' Northpoint Shopping Centre, which comprises a supermarket, chemist, butcher, bakery and assortment of boutique shops.
The highly regarded local primary school is within easy walking distance.
Relax and enjoy the absolute perfect quiet country lane location, which captures a delightful outlook to lush paddocks and rolling hills of Grassmere beyond.
