Colac steers ease significantly as cows and calves hit $4000 a unit

Bryce Eishold
Bryce Eishold
May 13 2022 - 10:00am
BIG SPEND: Charles Stewart Dove director/auctioneer Shelby Howard and livestock agent Andrew Dalton with the top pen of Angus heifers, 505kg, consigned by J&G Carson, Irrewillipe, which sold for $2660.

Cattle prices softened by as much as $200 a head at Colac last Friday as conditions in south-west Victoria remain relatively dry heading towards winter.

