DANIEL Bowman was forced to scratch his group one performer Begood Toya Mother from the Wangoom Handicap last week because of a heavy track but the Warrnambool trainer is looking on with confidence at Flemington on Saturday.
Begood Toya Mother will resume from a six-month break with Harry Coffey in the saddle in a heat of the Winter Championship.
Bowman rounded off Begood Toya Mother's return with an impressive piece of trackwork at Terang on Monday.
"I was very happy with the track gallop over 800 metres at Terang," Bowman told The Standard.
"He went to the line really well with Melissa Julius on-board. The track was just too heavy for him in the Wangoom.
"I always had the first heat of the Winter Championship in the back of my mind for Begood Toya Mother. I'll be happy if he runs in the first four.
"We gave him a good break after he wretched his hoof at Flemington in the spring. He's drawn a nice barrier in number four. I'm expecting Harry will have him in a forward position from that gate."
Begood Toya Mother has won eight races from his 28 starts including the group one 2019 Rupert Clarke Stakes at Caulfield. The seven-year-old has won more than $700,000 in stake-money.
Fellow local trainers Shayne Fisher, Simon Ryan, Lindsey Smith, Ken Elford and Peter Chow have runners on the nine-race Flemington card.
In-form trainer Ciaron Maher and his training partner David Eustace have a big group of runners at Flemington. They also have runners at Morphettville and Eagle Farm on Saturday.
