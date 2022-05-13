The Standard

Queen Takes King to run for Lindsey Smith in 2022 Casterton Cup

By Tim Auld
Updated May 13 2022 - 4:21am, first published 12:05am
HOPEFUL: Lindsey Smith is keen to train this year's Casterton Cup winner. Picture: Chris Doheny

TOP Warrnambool trainer Lindsey Smith believes a huge drop in class will help Queen Takes King's chances of winning the $50,000 Casterton Cup over 2000 metres on Sunday.

