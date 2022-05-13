The Standard

Koroit premiership player Ben Dobson reaches 150 senior games for the club

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
May 13 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MILESTONE: Ben Dobson will chalk up his 150th senior game for Koroit on Saturday. Picture: Morgan Hancock

FAMILY is what led Ben Dobson to a football career in red, white and black.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.