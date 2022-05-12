Adam Mathieson can't remember a tougher week in his time at South Rovers.
The club made the announcement it would forfeit its reserves game against Panmure on Saturday due to a shortage of players, feeling the crunch amid a mixture of COVID-19 cases, common colds and injuries.
Advertisement
"There is a bit up in the air," Mathieson said. "This year has been a lot harder than last year. When it got bad, we just didn't play. This week is probably the hardest week the club has had in my time, as a player and as a coach. I know businesses are doing it tough and I assume every club is going to be in the same boat.
"We didn't plan for a tough week, but you don't really plan for it, you just don't know. (Last round) we had two pull out Saturday morning. You don't know who you've get until then. It's a challenge; a once in a lifetime challenge."
The South Rovers mentor said it had been a draining week for everyone involved.
"There may be a sense of relief when you do get a team out there, and clubs are definitely resilient but there is a straining point," he said. "And I think there is a fair few clubs at that straining point now."
South Rovers were thoroughly beaten by Panmure last week, falling to a triple-digit loss. Recent injuries to key players such as Abel Farrell and Tom Williams undoubtedly hurt the side, but Mathieson believes it's no excuse for last round's performance.
"(Panmure) were just far too good," he said. "We went into the game with a plan and just didn't execute at all. At three quarter time, all you can ask for is effort and we got that. It was a little bit of character building, but then the question is why can't we do it for four quarters and not just one?"
South Rovers have another test on its hands, welcoming the undefeated Nirranda to Walter Oval on Saturday.
"Another big week for us," Mathieson said. "The 21 that get picked will just have to show a bit more awareness of what we are trying to achieve."
Game times will change with the absence of a reserves game. Under 12s start at 10am, under 15s from 11am and under 18s at 12.40pm.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.