AFTER a generation-defining pandemic, young people can have their voices heard on issues that matter to them.
The Youth Affairs Council Victoria is bringing together young people to connect, build skills and lead action in the future.
Coming to Warrnambool on June 3, Reshape Our Future is a free, in-person youth forum.
The free event has been designed by young people, for young people, YACVic rural development coordinator Karen Walsh said.
The forum will include sessions about leadership and active citizenship, as well as a dedicated local session on mental health and ending stigma for young people in south-west Victoria.
"Youth mental health is one of the Great South Coast's biggest challenges right now, and young people are taking it upon themselves to be part of the solution," Ms Walsh said.
"Many of them are already advocating for better mental health awareness and services through groups such as Live4Life, Wellways and headspace.
"But there aren't many opportunities for them to share their learning and deepen their understanding with other young people."
The past two years have disproportionately changed young peoples lives and they are tired of being left out of decisions that impact them, says Riya Rajesh, one of the young people organising the forums.
"These Youth Forums have been shaped by the diverse lived experiences of Victoria's young people," Ms Rajesh said.
"It has been incredible to work on creating such spaces of safety and growth. Young people have a meaningful understanding of the spaces we need and the solutions we want, we can bring these to life when young people are connected, trusted and supported."
Reshape Our Future youth forums are happening across the state from June 3-24.
Find out more here.
Multi-platform journalist and digital / social producer for Australian Community Media, covering all the latest news across south-west Victoria. Got a news tip? Get in touch: kyra.gillespie@austcommunitymedia.com.au | 0475 951 618
