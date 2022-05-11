Forever family farm | On the Land

This luxurious private estate overlooks the borrowed landscape of hundreds of acres of the Newfield Valley's purest grazing land and boasts views of the Southern Ocean.
The farm gate entrance leads you up the hill through established local native gardens, inviting you to escape into a country oasis where time and effort have created a perfect lifestyle sanctuary.
There's a 180-degree view of the valley from its privileged position high on the hill, all set within beautifully curated local native gardens that surround the double-level four bedroom, three bathroom farmhouse.
No expense has been spared with the infrastructure. There's an expansive stable complex with two stables and a feed and tack area, a fully concreted floor and room for a float. There are several paddocks for horses or cows that are watered from the spring-fed dam, while a full dressage arena is almost complete.
All superbly situated just off the Great Ocean Road, this is not only a magnificent lifestyle property, but could be extremely well suited to a tourism venture.
