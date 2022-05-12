"One soldier down, one shoulder up". These are the words of Old Collegians' coach Ben van de Camp, and arguably a few other coaches this week as clubs feel the pinch of rising COVID-19 cases, common colds and injuries.
"It's been a steady stream this week," van de Camp said of COVID-19 casualties within his group. "But this is why we train as a senior group, we still play the same style and our motivation and mindset doesn't change. And these boys coming in, they've got a good opportunity to stake a claim and keep their spot in the senior team."
Eli Barker, Declan Gleeson, Aiden Grant and Isaac Williams will miss a crunch clash against Dennington, with Jacob Malone (injury) and Mitch Riddell (unavailable) also out for Old Collegians. Bailey Brooks, Connor Duro, Damian Moloney and Riley Fox step up from reserves, while 16-year-old Jayden Cleaver makes his senior debut.
"Jayden's come across to us over the summer, played under-18s games so far and gets his opportunity," van de Camp said. "In juniors he plays as a ruck-key position player, but he'll be a lanky half-forward flanker for us."
Dennington has made at least three changes, though coach Ben Thornton said it was unclear yet if there would be more.
"Casey Simms comes out unavailable, while Cooper Remine and Jordan Brown are injured," he said.
Zeb McKenna returns for his second game of the season, Sam Lee comes back in after missing a week and John Malone steps up from reserves.
South Rovers, left smarting off a large loss to Panmure last week, will wait until Friday to name its squad to face Nirranda, who have also made a number of changes.
Cody Wagstaff will miss multiple games after damaging ligaments in his ankle last round, while Ash Rosolin misses with a back injury. Ruck Hugh Giblin (illness) comes out, though John Paulin, a late out last week, returns. Nick Couch is in line for his first game of the year after using a longer pre-season to get his body right.
Several players are in doubt at Allansford ahead of its match against Merrivale. Coach Tim Nowell said the club was working through a mix of COVID-19 unavailability and injury concerns.
"We've got a few dilemmas. Robbie Hare might not get up, along with Jeremy Ellis, Damien Wynd and Ben Lenehan," he said. "Those guys are hard to replace, but we've got a strong reserves side and we'll put faith in some of those younger kids."
Russells Creek v Kolora-Noorat
Russells Creek
B: J. Linford, J.Forth Bligh, D. Herbertson
HB: Z. Welsford, L. McKane, T. Wason
C: B. Rudland-Castles, S. Alberts, C. Templeton
HF: B. Hewett, S. Grinter, T.Smith
F: Z. Timms, W. McPhee, J. Chatfield
R: D. Burns, D. Nicholson, P. Chatfield
Int: D. McDonough, A. Lay, K. Brumley, O. Everall
Kolora-Noorat
B: S. O'Connor, J. Larcombe, L. Tebble
HB: P. McSween, N.Marshall, J.Dillon
C: J. Moloney, J.Vaughan, T.McKenzie
HF: S.Boyd, N. Bourke, B.O'Sullivan
F: N. Castersen, P.Baker, H.Darcy
R: L.McConnell, S. Kenna, F.Beasley
Int: J.Carlin, T.Henderson, T. Glennen, G.Beasley
South Rovers v Nirranda
South Rovers
B: B.Oates, S.Wilde
HB: T. Harman, S. Tindall, J.Bacon
C: C. Mailes, J. Higgins, E. Dowd
HF: S. Williams, J. Fedley, J. Dowd
F: T. Ryan, N. Murphy, T. Wood
R: T. Bowman, D. Cox, K. Lenehan
Int: M. Picken, B. White, H. Boyd, P. Higgins
Nirranda
B: A. Lane, B. McCann, B. Harkness
HB: R. Nutting, M. Lloyd, J. Paulin
C: D. Willsher, D.Craven D. Philp
HF: J. Willsher, J. Stacey, J. Folkes
F: J. Spokes, N. Couch, J. Lee
R: J. Walsh, L. Irving, E. Harvey
Int: M. Primmer, T. Coates, L. Cook, J. McLaren, T. Dalton
Merrivale v Allansford
Merrivale
B: J. Fary, O. Doukas, W. Lenehan
HB: L. Byrne, A. Campbell, B. Bell
C: T. Stephens, C. Rix, J. Neave
HF: J. Brooks, N. Krepp, S. Barnes
F: L. Nagle, J. Sobey, J. Wilson
R: J. Gleeson, M. Hausler, B. McCutcheon
Int: H. Owen, J. Keay, B. Conboy, J. Bermingham
Allansford Seniors
B: B. Fedley, J. Kirkwood, C. Mclean
HB: B. Hunger, M. Gristede, J. McGee
C: J. Crispe, C. Day, B. Edge
HF: R. Swan, J. Baker, Z. Mungean
F: J. Medley, H. Searle, C. Bellman
R: L. Lusher, R. Buck, L. Nowell
Int: D. Wynd, R. Hare, Z. Jamieson, T. Knowles
Dennington v Old Collegians
Dennington
No team supplied.
Old Collegians
B: Jarryd Cust Mason Crosier Bailey Brooks
HB: Joe Nyikos Harry Hall Elijah Dawson
C: Connor Duro Damian Moloney Jacob Dunne
HF: Nathan Wallace Lachlan Dickson Riley Fox
F: Ben England Matthew Lenehan Kobi Bidmade
R: Connor Barby Tim Lewis Jacob Brooks
Int: Harry White Jordan Wallace Jayden Cleaver
Timboon Demons v Panmure
Timboon Demons
B: H. Stansfield, A. Doak , I. Arundel
HB: A.Hunt, C. Trotter, N. Gillingham
C: S. Cole J. Fowler, T. Hunt
HF: B. Kelly, S. Negrello, T. Thorburn
F: B. Bacon, K. Delaney, C. Dower
R: M. Hickey, J. Gaut, C. Mitchell
Int: B. Newey, I. Bedggood, B. Mathews, H. Williams
Panmure
No team supplied.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
