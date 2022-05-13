Twenty years ago, the late Colin Keay, doctor of science and associate professor at the University of Newcastle for 24 years, wrote: "Because of relentless propaganda by various groups having anti-nuclear agenda, abetted by gullible media, there is widespread belief that electricity generation employing nuclear fission is unsafe. Not so." The propaganda of the time included the claim reactors would take too long to build, but if they had started then they would now have been operating for at least 10 years without producing deadly carbon.