Australian icons, The OG Wiggles, are set to perform at Falls Festivals with tickets on sale now

Petula Bowa
By Petula Bowa
Updated May 12 2022 - 12:04am, first published May 11 2022 - 11:28pm
The OG Wiggles: Anthony Field, Murray Cook, Jeff Fatt and Greg Page performing live. Picture: Kirk Gilmour.

FALLS tickets are on sale this morning with a number of big acts to perform at the festival, including Australian cultural icons, The OG Wiggles, who will perform their most loved tracks alongside legendary characters like Dorothy the Dinosaur.

