FALLS tickets are on sale this morning with a number of big acts to perform at the festival, including Australian cultural icons, The OG Wiggles, who will perform their most loved tracks alongside legendary characters like Dorothy the Dinosaur.
Global pop sensation Lil Nas X and Australian royalty The OG Wiggles are confirmed to perform at all three Falls events - Birregura, in south west Victoria, Byron Bay in northern NSW and Fremantle, near Perth in Western Australia.
Advertisement
The OG Wiggles have enjoyed great success like their recent tour, and their number one spot on Triple J's Hottest 100 for a cover of Tame Impala's song Elephant.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The OG's - Anthony Field, Murray Cook, Jeff Fatt and Greg Page - will perform their most well known and loved tracks alongside cameos from characters such as Captain Feathersword, Dorothy the Dinosaur, Wags the Dog and Henry the Octopus.
The Wiggles were established in 1991 and have been entertaining and amusing generations of fans across the globe with their music ever since, including tunes like 'Fruit Salad', 'Hot Potato' and 'Toot Toot, Chugga Chugga, Big Red Car'.
The OG Wiggles will play alongside Lil Nas X, Arctic Monkeys, Peggy Gou, Chvrches, Jamie xx, and many more.
For more information or to book a ticket, visit this website.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.