It's time to talk about mental illness | Your Mental Health magazine

It wasn't until after attempting to take his own life that he realised he needed to seek help. "What I realise is I was severely unwell for a long period of time; I was just masking it by being extremely busy, like most people in life are. I had a lot of responsibility as a parent, and I was working as well as studying full time. And that busyness kept me steering away from the issues that I was having," Amos said. "I just didn't have the coping mechanisms to deal with what was happening and have the insight to understand what was going on."

