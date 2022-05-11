The Standard

Russells Creek to launch Indigenous playing jumper

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
May 11 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LEADING THE WAY: Russells Creek's traditional blue and white jumper is set to be transformed with the launch of a new Indigenous kit on Saturday, with netballers to utilise specially made position bibs. Picture: Anthony Brady

Russells Creek is set to unveil its first-ever Indigenous jumper.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.