Russells Creek is set to unveil its first-ever Indigenous jumper.
In conjunction with AFL Western District's multicultural round, the club will reveal its winning design at Mack Oval on Saturday, after submissions were opened to community members late last year. The jumper will be worn by all of the Creekers' football teams, with netballers incorporating the design in their position bibs.
Advertisement
The club has also sought permission to wear the jumpers up to five times throughout the Warrnambool and District league season.
"We'll probably work in conjunction with the AFL, they've got their Indigenous rounds coming up so we'll probably wear it the last week of May in a home game," Junior Football Coordinator Adele Griffin said. "It's not just a one-off, it's something that is going to be a part of our club ongoing."
Griffen said it was an exciting prospect to unveil the jumper ahead of its round six clash against Kolora-Noorat.
"My understand is we are the first to do an Indigenous playing jumper in the region," she said. "The thing I most enjoyed about the process was getting all the designs in, and the stories behind the designs."
Griffen said the club hoped the occasion led the way for other clubs in the region to follow.
"Our why behind this was really to encourage younger, indigenous community members to come and play sport," she said. "We struggle with our junior numbers and a lot of the other teams in the district league also struggle. We hoped this sort of project allowed people to see football and our clubs in the district league are a positive place where we welcome them and they can get involved in sport moving forward."
The project is supported by the Warrnambool City Council Community Development fund, along with the St Kilda Football Club X Pepper Money Real Life Fund.
Activities on the day include a half time Toyota Ute kick with more than $600 of prizes on offer. Community members can participate in a come and try session, while large board games will be on offer for kids throughout the day. Meanwhile a Welcome to Country and smoking ceremony will be held prior to the senior football game.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.