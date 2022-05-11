Chloe Williams knows the standard of netball she wants to play. She's not quite at that level yet, she says, but just three appearances into her first season back at Old Collegians, there is no doubt the defender is catching the eye of many.
Returning to the club this year after the birth of her first child, Scarlet, Williams, 34, is enjoying the opportunity to play competitive sport again.
"I sort of started to really miss that whole team sport and being part of a club," she said. "Just those really nice friendships, so I've loved being back."
Managing a meniscus injury early in the year, Williams' first appearance was in round three against Merrivale and she's been building to full strength ever since.
"For me, it'll be really upping my rehab and my injury management and getting my agility and speed back to where it needs to be," she said. "I obviously have a standard of where I would like to play and definitely haven't hit my straps yet. With the season, we're only really at the start of it. Hopefully I'll be getting to where I need to be in the next few games."
Joining Old Collegians in 2015 after a previous stint playing and coaching at Warrnambool, Williams is among the more experienced players in a new look A grade unit.
"Jemmah Lynch and Bec Kavanaugh as coaches, I think they've done an incredible job with not only a whole new team but a lot of new people coming into the club," Williams said. "We've really grown in leaps and bounds and started to gel and find our own spot."
Williams is hoping to provide a steady hand in defence with a focus on building complimentary partnerships.
"The young defender I play with Lauren Vawser, she's got an excellent leap and she's good at picking off the ball," Williams said. "So her playing with a player like me who likes to play more on-body and hang back in the ring, that's a really good balance."
The Warriors start the season in honorable form with a 2-2-1 record and face Dennington (3-2) on Saturday. Williams said recent wins had lifted the group's confidence.
"Because we are a complete new side, it's learning to win and that this is the standard where we need to be," she said. "And that we are capable and can do it and play four strong quarters."
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
