Cobden to move magnets on board ahead of Koroit match up

By Meg Saultry
Updated May 11 2022 - 10:00am, first published 7:30am
MISSING PIECE: Cobden's Emily Finch will miss game time with an ankle injury. Picture: Morgan Hancock

The bye week is often used as a freshen up, but unfortunately for Cobden, it has lost two defensive stars to illness ahead of a top four clash against Koroit on Saturday. Meanwhile, goal shooter Emily Finch, who suffered a serious ankle injury against Port Fairy in round four, looks set for a stretch on the sidelines.

