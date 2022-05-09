news, latest-news,

POPULAR Crossley trainer Quinton Scott became quite emotional after he was presented with honorary life membership of the Warrnambool Racing Club last week. Scott, 75, who had his first runner at a Warrnambool May Carnival back in 1973, said he was pleasantly surprised his deeds in racing were acknowledged. "It's a privilege to be mentioned in the same breath as the other honorary life members of the club," he said. "It's a thrill to have my name up there with Des Gleeson, Ray Murrihy, Frank Beattie, Neville Wilson and Leo Dwyer. It's an elite group. They have done so much for racing over the years." Scott, who has eight horses in work, said his wife Barb was the backbone of his training operation. "Barb does an outstanding job," he said. "It would not be possible without Barb. She puts in a power of work each and every day. The day was extra special because there were a lot of my old friends and owners at the presentation, including my good mate Tony Noonan, who made the long trip down from Mornington for the occasion." Scott trained Rocky Affair to win the 1984 Brierly-Grand Annual Steeplechase double. Group one winning-trainer Tom Dabernig will take over new on-course stables at Warrnambool next week. Dabernig, who moved to Warrnambool in July with his family, has been training from three different locations across the city during the past few months. "The finish line is in sight regarding our 40 boxes on-course," he said. "The last few months have been a tough time for our staff and they have all done remarkable jobs in trying circumstances. I must admit, it was hard work having horses at the three different locations. "There are just a few small things to be tidied up before we take over the stables. It should be on May 16. We're really happy with the complex. We're in an ideal spot - just near the swimming pool and right next to the track." Stage two of the on-course stables should start in the next few months. "We've still got another 20 boxes to be built but we're in no hurry for them at this stage," he said. "We just want to make sure we've got stage one all sorted out before we begin working on stage two. It's going to be a great training complex once everything is completed." Dabernig has decided to spell his handy mare Angel Rock following her unplaced run in the Warrnambool Cup last week. Gallant Warrnambool jumper Police Camp has pulled up in great condition after his second placing behind Heberite in the Grand Annual Steeplechase last week. Police Camp backed up in the Grand Annual for local trainer Simon Ryan following a third placing in the Brierly Steeplechase on the opening day of the three-day May Racing Carnival. "I thought Police Camp's runs in the Brierly and Grand Annual were sensational," Ryan said. "Police Camp is one tough horse. He appreciated the heavy going in the Grand Annual. He's not the quickest horse going around but he's very honest. Police Camp has given his owners plenty to cheer about in his career." Police Camp won the Thackeray Steeplechase on a heavy track at Warrnambool back in July 2019 and the trainer is hoping for suitable conditions for this year's jumps feature. "We had thought of going to the 'chase up at Casterton but he'll be weighted out of that after his minor placings in the Brierly and Grand Annual last week," he said. "We'll just freshen him up for the Thackeray in July. That'll be his next start. I've just got my fingers crossed we get a heavy track for the Thackeray again this year and he'll be right in the finish." Owners of Warrnambool-trained galloper Prophet's Choice have been rewarded for their patience with back-to-back wins by the three-year-old filly, according to trainer Peter Chow. Prophet's Choice beat Shock And Awe and Wasabi in a restricted race over 1000 metres. Chow said the win by the lightly-raced filly was a good effort. "I'm just so pleased for Prophet's Choice's owners in winning," he said. "There are a few first-time owners in the horse and they have been really patient with Prophet's Choice. We had a bit of a wrap on her early in her career but we had trainer error. I thought originally she might get out to races over 1400 metres but I've changed my mind about that point. I think her best distance is in the 1000 to 1100-metre range." Paul's Regret, a stablemate of Prophet's Choice, may run in a 1400-metre race at Flemington on Saturday after the mare was unplaced in the Wangoom Handicap. "Paul's Regret was slightly disappointing in the Wangoom," he said. "It's strange because she usually likes wet tracks but jockey Damien Thornton reported after the race she was uncomfortable in the heavy going. It just shows heavy going can be different at various tracks. We'll have a look at the race at Flemington this Saturday and see how it measures up before making a final decision about running there." Paul's Regret has won four of her 24 starts. Melbourne Cup-winning jockey Michelle Payne was suspended on a careless riding charge at Donald on Saturday. Payne, who rode Halogen in a restricted race, pleaded guilty to the charge. Stewards found Payne allowed Halogen to move out near the 200-metre mark, causing interference. Her suspension commenced at midnight on May 8 and ends midnight May 16. Before handing down the penalty, stewards said the incident was in the mid-range and they took into account her good record and guilty plea before handing down the penalty. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/vHY76HvbmdzrEjnU6er3NK/8d4ab23f-f533-408b-aa7a-27741c0220d5.jpg/r0_92_5184_3021_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg