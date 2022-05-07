newsletters, football-list,

KOLORA-Noorat hopes a come-from-behind win against a Warrnambool and District league finals rival will lift its confidence. The Power kicked nine goals to three after quarter-time to consign Merrivale to back-to-back defeats against top-five threats. The Tigers burst out of the blocks, kicking five goals to two in the first term, to rattle the home team before a measured address from coach Nick Bourke helped wrest back momentum. Bourke said the see-sawing game - there was just eight points separating the sides late in the final term - was an ideal test, labelling the 11.7 (73) to 8.10 (58) win one of his best during his time at the club. "As it showed on the scoreboard, they came out ready to play and they were on top of us early and we spoke about a few things at quarter-time that we really needed to improve and I felt like within the playing group we really did that," he said. "Our backs were against the wall and for us to turn it around without any major sprays - it didn't take much. It was just a mindset." It was an intriguing battle with both sides having their moments to shine, both in the clinches and with dynamic ball movement. Three holding-the-ball decisions which went Tiger Jayden Brooks' way in a third-term purple patch of pressure evidence of the heat in the contest. Accuracy - as it so often is - proved the difference. "At the end of the day, you look over and it's 18 scoring shots each. One kicks 11.7 and one kicks 8.10 and that's the game," Merrivale coach Josh Sobey said. "We have to practice in that space. "We had our opportunities and we did last week too (against Nirranda) - we just have to make the most of them and not be frightened by those moments. "We'll get there - we're positive about that - but we have to start snagging these ones at some stage." The Power unveiled experienced key forward Sam Boyd, who kicked four goals on debut, while teenager Paddy Baker showed his goal-kicking nous, contributing three. "We said during pre-season that we'd love to get him in and I suppose with injuries it allowed that and it's allowed him to gain a lot of confidence," Bourke said of Baker. "He's going to be a super player and it showed in a big game like today he was able to stand up and have some really big moments. I am really proud of him." The Tigers were pleased with their cubs too with three debutants - Flynn Wilkinson, Jesse Gilchrist, Jarvis Bermingham - thrown into the deep end. Henry Owen was another youngster to feature in his first senior game of the season. "We are really proud of those kids - they were late call ups and they fit in, so that's a bonus. It's a part of our club we're pretty proud of," Sobey said. "We ask they come in with a smile and leave with a smile and give us their best effort and I think they did that." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

