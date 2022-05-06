news, latest-news, House of the Week, Warrnambool property

Hold your breath as you marvel at the spectacular 360 degree views this South Warrnambool property has to offer. Established on a half-acre elevated block in popular Stephens Street, this beautifully renovated four-bedroom residence has an abundance of features. Entertain your guests on the elevated semi-enclosed second storey deck, before retreating to the stellar, wide open-plan central-heated living space. This has been fitted with a feature log fire for extra comfort in the cooler months, together with a split system for summer. With the convenience of a butler's pantry and fitted with high-end appliances, the stylish, luxury kitchen is able to cater for all occasions. The sliding doors open out to the deck, where you can enjoy the coastal ambience. Alternatively, close them and savour the peace and quiet, thanks to the tinted, double-glazed windows. Bursting with character and charm, the lower level provides the flexibility of four large bedrooms. The main bedroom has an ensuite, and there's a second bathroom divided by a central living space and stairwell to the upper floor. You can store a caravan, boat, trailer, truck, car, and/or motor home in the double garage, or one of the two 9 x 7.5 metre sheds, which are equipped with lockable roller doors. Ensure your kids, pets and grandchildren are safe with the convenience of a fully secured backyard, via the assistance of the remote-controlled electric gates. There's nothing left to do but relax and embrace the exquisite views and the abundance of features this amazing property has to offer.

