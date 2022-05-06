news, latest-news, sport, racing

FOLLOWING a successful Warrnambool May Racing Carnival this week, top local trainer Symon Wilde heads to Adelaide with two runners at Morphettville on Saturday. Wilde, who trained five winners on the opening day of the Warrnambool carnival has Sirileo Miss in the $200,000 Queen Of The South Stakes over 1600 metres and Mask Up lines up in a $44,000 restricted race over 1200 metres. Champion jockey Damien Oliver, who has ridden Sirileo Miss at her last two runs which have resulted in a win at Bendigo and a second placing at Caulfield has been booked for the ride on the four-year-old mare. "I'm expecting a forward showing from Sirileo Miss," Wilde told The Standard. "Sirileo Miss is just so honest in her races. She puts in a 100 per cent each time. "Ollie's got a great understanding of her. She's drawn a nice barrier in six and should just push forward from that gate. "It looks a very even race on paper but she'll be very competitive. We've also got Mask Up in over there and found a nice race for him. "Mask Up was very impressive with his maiden win at Donald back in October. His track work has been very good leading into this race with a nice jump out at Terang under his belt. "Mask Up will be ridden by Craig Williams which is a great bonus. I'm expecting him to be travelling mid-field in the run." Bookmakers have rated Sirileo Miss a $5 chance while Mask Up is favourite at odds of $3.40. Ciaron Maher, who had his sixth Warrnambool Grand Annual Steeplechase winner on Thursday, has runners at Caulfield, Gosford, Morphettville and Donald on Saturday. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157463791/8038783f-5857-473d-ac86-464138acc729.jpeg/r0_257_5059_3115_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg