White Line Fever: District league a contest to watch in 2022

WARRNAMBOOL and District league fans are rejoicing. The 2022 campaign is shaping as one of the most even across the board in recent memory. District league competitions are notoriously lopsided in Australian footy as teams load up with talent and money. But this year has a different feel in Warrnambool. There are six teams who could genuinely make a play for the premiership. Panmure, Merrivale, Russells Creek, Kolora-Noorat, Nirranda and South Rovers are all in the mix early and look like they're the real deal. The Power have had several injuries early on and haven't really hit their straps but are expected to flourish as the season goes on. Panmure have a list the envy of the rest of the competition and have added some top-end talent over the summer while Merrivale and Nirranda are well-coached and will be as competitive as ever. South Rovers have also recruited well and Russells Creek look ready to take the next step after a couple of years mid-table. This past week was a true indicator of the evenness in the competition with two games decided by under 10 points. Comparatively, the Hampden league had several blowout games. It's important leagues are competitive and pique the interest of players and spectators in what is a challenging time for footy. COVID-19 has accelerated problems with player numbers and reserves dwindling. A strong district league means footy is strong and that's exactly what's happening in 2022. In recent years, Nirranda and Kolora-Noorat have been head and shoulders above the pack but that could change in 2022. Can someone else claim the mantle as the league's best side?

