Enjoying all the fresh air and open space of country living that's just a short drive to Koroit, Port Fairy and Warrnambool, this immaculately presented and maintained home on five acres (approx.) delivers a tranquil ambience. Beyond the full width front verandah, a clever blend of classic and contemporary style along with a well-considered floor plan, this craftsman-built brick home offers family friendly practicality. A spacious living room at the front of the home creates a warm and inviting environment with a feature brick wall, ducted wood heater and large windows that allow plenty of natural light and garden views. An expansive north-facing undercover alfresco provides a fabulous year-round entertaining space overlooking the peaceful and private back garden. The double garage has extra space for storage, with an additional 2 1/2 bay shed and a garden shed. There is also open space for extra vehicles. The property is well fenced with plenty of room for animals. Complemented by established trees, garden beds and hedging, the property provides space and privacy.

