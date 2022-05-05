news, latest-news,

The Warrnambool Symphony Orchestra is promising another spectacular Mother's Day Concert ahead of the popular annual event. This year's concert will again be held at Warrnambool's St Joseph's Church and features the orchestra, led by conductor Angus Christie, with Eleanor Donelan on flute, soprano Leah Oswin, baritone Craig Everingham and Georgina Ferrugia on the tuba. Tickets can be pre-purchased from the Lighthouse Theatre or at the door. Bookings preferred. Music from 2.30pm. The series began in 2008 and it was due to celebrate its 15th year this month, but was forced to cancel its 2020 concert due to COVID-19. CONCERT: Human Nature at Lighthouse Theatre, 7.30-9.30pm (and Saturday). FUNDRAISERS: 15 minutes of fame at St Brigid's, Crossley, doors 6pm, dinner 6.30pm, music 7.30pm. Flood relief fundraiser at Showbiz Cinemas Portland screening Downton Abbey: A New Era, 6.30pm. RACES: *hospo night* post May Race Week industry party at Frolic Lane, from 6pm. LIVE MUSIC: Matt Price at The Cally Hamilton. FUNDRAISER: Port Fairy Film Society screening Belfast at Reardon Theatre to raise funds for Rotary Club of Port Fairy, 7.30pm. SHOW: Lior and Domini at Portland Arts Centre, 7.30-9pm. LIVE MUSIC: AC2ZZ at The Cally Hamilton, from 9.30pm. BAR: Speakeasy Series' HushHush at a location in Warrnambool to be announced via text one hour before the event, 8-10pm. MARKET: Port Fairy Farmers' Market at Railway Place, 8am-1pm. COTTAGES: Mills and Motts cottages, 2-4pm. SHOW: Lior and Domini - Animal in Hiding at Lighthouse Theatre, 8-9.30pm. MARKETS: Mother's Day at Warrnambool Undercover Sunday Market at Warrnambool Showgrounds, 8am-1pm. Mortlake Mother's Day Market at Market Square, 9am-1pm. LUNCHEON: Mother's Day luncheon at Oak and Anchor, noon. LIVE MUSIC: Pyper and Dylan at Woolsthorpe Union Station Hotel, 2-5pm, Moyne SessionLive featuring Gabby Steele, Abbey Titmus, Henrietta Barker and The Yowies at Duke's Commercial Hotel Koroit, 1-4pm. The Average Band at The Hotel Warrnambool, from 3pm. Nick Alexander at The Cally Hamilton.

