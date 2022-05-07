This is branded content for Metricon Homes.
Metricon opened its stunning new Avery 30 display home in Warrnambool on April 2, and it has been well received by local home buyers, especially local golfing champion Caleb Perry.
Perry, 22, belongs to the Warrnambool golf club and as a 3rd generation golf player, he is no stranger to the game.
"I started playing golf at the age of three after my dad and grandfather bought me some custom sticks with grips in Terang so golfing is in my blood," said Perry.
When Metricon opened their new Avery 30 display home, it caught Perry's eye for a very unique reason. The Avery 30 is expansive, and has been designed with lifestyle in mind, so much so that it has its very own putting green in the backyard. Of course, Perry didn't miss the chance to try the putting green out and was astonished at the quality.
Perry has enjoyed some of Australia's best golf courses, but still the Avery 30's putting green made an impression. "I was pleasantly surprised with how well this green measured up - literally in the backyard of this stunning new home. I've been privileged enough to play at some of the country's top courses and this putting green is just as good, if not better," said Perry.
Perry relishes the idea of a putting green addition to a beautiful lifestyle home, seamlessly blending home life, fun and convenience.
"Practising as much as possible as my career starts to take off is essential at the moment. Locally we have a lot of great courses in and around the Warrnambool area but being able to simply walk out into your own backyard and play on a putting green of such high quality any time you like is pretty special. It definitely has me sold."
COVID19 has given way to a burgeoning work from home culture, forcing the demand for affordable residential homes in regional Australia upwards.
Metricon has strived to meet surging market demands for accessible housing with lifestyle in mind, and as such, regional manager Simon Taylor was elated at Perry's feedback.
"The team and I were delighted to welcome such a talented young golfer onto the putting green at the Avery. We knew it was a great little green that really adds to the home's abundance of features, but seeing it used by Caleb really was the icing on the cake.
"We're really excited to have launched the first ever Avery display home right here in Warrnambool. This exciting new home has been designed with families and golfers in mind and offers exceptional value and space," said Taylor.
The Avery 30 has been designed with functional family living at its core, with three separate living areas and four bedrooms, in a spacious single level layout. Home buyers can choose between 15 stunning facades and eight gorgeous interiors.
The surrounding Warrnambool region has been outlined in ambitious growth plans, and prides itself as an extremely liveable coastal city in Victoria's most abundant farming region. The Avery 30 is well suited to local buyers and those looking for a sea-change.
"We can certainly see the opportunity and demand in the Warrnambool area for a home like the Avery. There is a strong desire for more affordable real estate options in the COVID-inspired work-from-home era, but also increased demand for lifestyle-oriented properties," said Simon.
Try the putting green for yourself, and be inspired by the Avery 30's beauty, at 18 Jordan Place, Warrnambool, open every day from 12.00pm-5.00pm.
For more information, visit www.metricon.com.au.