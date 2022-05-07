news, latest-news,

The current barrage of multi-media requests to support a new surf lifesaving club facility on Lady Bay is confusing. The WSLSC does an amazing job saving lives, developing youth and being an invaluable community focus. No doubt a new building is essential. The existing facility is an eyesore and dysfunctional. The WSLSC promotional material seeking community support is vague in detail, in particular the amount of additional valuable public foreshore land they want. Apparently a car park will cover the existing site, with the new building extending from the current building's western end three-quarters of the way to the kiosk. WHAT DO YOU THINK? HAVE YOUR SAY AT THE BOTTOM OF THE ARTICLE This land is open public coastal parkland enjoyed by hundreds of people every day all-year round. DELWP, the responsible foreshore authority, stipulated to WSLSC that a new building should not exceed the current building's footprint as it would breach the Marine and Coastal Act 2018 and associated Policy of 2020. The WSLSC seems to have ignored this brief and embarked on a public campaign to gather support for their plans. If you sign the petition you are agreeing the WSLSC can take over - and pave over - foreshore land. No cohesive functionality argument has been provided by WSLSC for this massive expansion. Apparently the Christmas carnival will need to be relocated after decades of occupying the current site. We urge DELWP, the state government and Warrnambool City Council to insist WSLSC comply with the original footprint brief and leave this community-owned coastal foreshore for current and future generations' recreational use. Lyn and Allan Wood, South Warrnambool The coalition government would have me believe they are the ones I should vote for if I am seeking good economic management. This is a government that continues to budget for a number of things I find ludicrous. Billions of dollars have already been spent. We could save huge sums by discontinuing the two below. Detaining people on Nauru and providing short-term protection visas. Our immigration system is backlogged, inefficient, lacking in transparency and hugely expensive. Our navy continues turning boats of people seeking asylum away. There is no justification for offshore detention or Temporary Protection Visas. If individuals are shown to need protection, let's grant it - and move on. Katherine Stewart, Warrnambool A couple of weeks out from the election and politicians are making daily announcements about new spending to shore up their chances. So why didn't Dan Tehan make a big splash about the $6.8 million for access to the tourist development on the Princetown wetlands? Could it be because his constituents have made it plain that overwhelmingly they oppose such an unwise proposal? Or is it because it may never be able to be completed, let alone insured, because of the inevitable flooding and public risk involved? Let's hear your justification, Dan! Bill O'Shea, Port Campbell Regarding "Who is funding Wannon Candidates?", (The Standard, April 30): A potentially interesting article for voters of Wannon. The lack of transparency from our MP Dan Tehan is a challenge for me, particularly as other candidates provided more depth in their responses. The article allowed this to go unchallenged and also placed the Wannon MP's lack of information towards the end of the article. The lack of transparency should be of at least equal interest to the funding information provided by the other candidates. The article provided no information re Tehan's funding, left room for subliminal bias and therefore judgements to be made regarding the influence of funding on the other candidates. In my opinion, not good enough by MP Dan Tehan or the journalist. Peter Mills, Labor Party member, Warrnambool Peter Dutton's recent assertion that Australia should prepare for war with China is an extraordinary statement by a government minister. Any outbreak of hostilities with China would almost certainly lead to nuclear exchanges on a global scale and the extinction of most living species with our planet rendered unlivable. Armageddon. He and his government would do better by undertaking basic courses in effective diplomacy and calling for the abolition of all weapons of mass destruction. This could improve his legacy in what is likely to be his final weeks in the job. Tony Delaney, Labor Party member, Warrnambool

