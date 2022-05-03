news, latest-news,

The federal election is being described as the most important in decades with the nation facing several challenges post the coronavirus pandemic. The Standard, in conjunction with FitzMedia, is holding a Wannon candidates forum this Sunday night, which will be live streamed on both our respective Facebook pages. All eight candidates, Liberal incumbent Dan Tehan, Labor's Gilbert Wilson, independents Alex Dyson and Graham Garner, Greens' Hilary McAllister, Liberal Democrat Party's Amanda Mead, United Australia Party's Craige Kensen and One Nation's Ronnie Graham, have been invited. What do you want to know from the candidates? How will they address the key issues our readers identified at the start of the campaign? We will be putting a series of questions about the key issues to all candidates during the forum. Send your questions to warrnamboolstandard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au The forum will be free to watch via our Facebook page from 6pm on Sunday.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/36X6qGAW47CXknvUwBxme3p/32c2dfc0-3661-4e4e-9420-20cd6c1bd57a.jpg/r6_0_2394_1349_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg