A wanted Warrnambool man was arrested on Saturday after allegedly fleeing from police who sighted him at a playground. Shane Northcott, 40, of Raglan Parade, appeared in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday where he made an unsuccessful bail application. The man, who was self-represented, was arrested about 12.30pm Saturday. He had four whereabouts alerts out on him in relation to driving, weapons and drug matters. Mr Northcott is well known to police and has a long criminal history. The court heard police attended at west Warrnambool on Saturday where the man was with dogs at a playground. He allegedly fled the scene, attempting to scale a fence of a residential property. Mr Northcott then ran straight towards a second police vehicle and was arrested. The court the man previously fled from a vehicle that was being intercepted by police in Warrnambool's Armstrong Grove shortly before 4am on February 8. It was alleged he left a bag which contained a taser and drugs. He has been charged with counts of breaching bail as well as driving, weapons and drug offences. The court heard Mr Northcott was first placed on bail following an arrest in Warrnambool on June 16. Police allege he drove a stolen white Mitsubishi Pajero which was stolen alongside four other vehicles at Hertz Car Rentals at Melbourne Airport. The Pajero, valued at $50,000, was seized from an Elizabeth Street property and towed to Cooper's Panel Works. It was found to have fake registration plates made from paper attached. Mr Northcott's fingerprint was allegedly located within the car. On Monday, magistrate Nunzio La Rosa said the man had repeatedly avoided apprehension by decamping from the scene. He said Mr Northcott was too great a risk to be released on bail. The accused man was remanded in custody. He will appear in court again on May 30.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/jessica.howard/e300af51-cbcf-4332-964d-7401b8e6fe7f.JPG/r3_65_1269_781_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg