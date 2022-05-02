news, latest-news,

THERE will be no love lost between brothers Patrick and Simon Ryan at Warrnambool on Tuesday. The two brothers each have runners in the $175,000 Brierly Steeplechase, the main race on Tuesday's 10- event program. Patrick saddles up Magnanimous Man while Simon puts the polish on Police Camp in the 3450-metre contest. Patrick said he had considered running Magnanimous Man in Wednesday's novice steeplechase but when the field looked light on for the Brierly he decided to run the jumper in the feature. "Magnanimous Man is six kilos lighter in the weights for the Brierly than he was for the novice," Patrick said. "I thought we might as well have a throw at the stumps with Magnanimous Man in the Brierly. "He was a handy jumper over in New Zealand before coming here. We had to give him a break when he came over here in March last year as he did his near-side tendon but he's as good as gold now. "He's had one flat run and two jumps trials to get him ready for the Brierly. I've been happy with his preparation but I would love a bit more ran as he's a good wet tracker." Patrick also has Periscope running in a maiden hurdle. Simon, like his brother, is hoping for rain before the Brierly for Police Camp. "The trick to Police Camp is wet tracks," he said. "The wetter the better. He's a real swimmer. Police Camp beat Bit Of A Lad home in the 2019 Thackeray Steeplechase on a bottomless track, if he gets those sort of conditions again I think the eight-year-old will be really competitive in the Brierly." Darryl Horner junior, who rode Flying Agent to victory in last year's Brierly Steeplechase has the ride on Police Camp. "We've got an entry in for Police Camp in Thursday's Grand Annual," Simon said. "I'm not sure we'll go down that path with him. It all depends how he runs in the Brierly but we may look at the 'chase around Casterton for his next run after the Brierly." Bookmakers rate Magnanimous Man a $12 hope for the Brierly in early betting markets while Police Camp is a $26 pop.

