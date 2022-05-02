Youngsters explore Warrnambool's Botanic Gardens to mark Heritage Week

news, latest-news,

A group of youngsters were delighted to take part in activities at the Warrnambool Botanic Gardens on Sunday. Group member Pat Varley said the event was held to mark Heritage Week. "The kids had a lovely time," Mrs Varley said.

