In an unexpected turn of events, Wannon candidate Alex Dyson has won the potato peeling contest at the Koroit Irish Festival, while a schnitzel eating champion from South Australia became the inaugural spud eating winner. South Australian schnitzel and steak champion eater Robert Dowling couldn't resist travelling from interstate to have a go at eating spuds. "I've got a bit of Irish heritage, my family's from the Kilkenny region back in the day, so it's great to come along and enjoy a bit of Irish festivities here," he said. "I came all the way over from Mount Gambier with my girlfriend and a couple of my friends. We heard about the event and were keen to come and check it out. When we saw the spud eating competition was on that just topped it off. We had to get amongst it. "In Mount Gambier at the schnitzel house there's a championship and I managed to eat 1.5 kilograms of schnitzel in three minutes and 54 seconds. "The mashed potato was actually pretty tough, two thirds of the way through my brain was just telling me to stop eating. We just kept going at it - this was about 500 grams of mashed potato, so a bit easier. "I'd love to come back and defend the title - it's a fantastic little town here."

