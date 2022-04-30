Follow our Hampden league round four live coverage

FOUR games of Hampden league action are set to take place in the fourth round of the south-west competition. The Standard journalist Nick Ansell will be at Cobden versus Port Fairy to bring you all the latest news. Follow play-by-play action here! In other games, Terang Mortlake host Warrnambool, North Warrnambool Eagles take on Hamilton Kangaroos and Portland wrestles Camperdown at home. South Warrnambool and Koroit have a bye after their Good Friday clash ended in a Roosters' victory. Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard: