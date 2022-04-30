Follow our Hampden league round four live coverage

news, latest-news,

FOUR games of Hampden league action are set to take place in the fourth round of the south-west competition. The Standard journalist Nick Ansell will be at Cobden versus Port Fairy to bring you all the latest news. Follow play-by-play action here! In other games, Terang Mortlake host Warrnambool, North Warrnambool Eagles take on Hamilton Kangaroos and Portland wrestles Camperdown at home. South Warrnambool and Koroit have a bye after their Good Friday clash ended in a Roosters' victory.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/nicholas.ansell/d154d09f-7f47-42ee-8608-29715beb0b16.jpg/r6_0_2394_1349_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg