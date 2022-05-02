Warrnambool emergency department upgrade needs to be fast-tracked, says MP

news, latest-news, health, state government, roma britnell, warrnambool

An upgrade of South West Healthcare's emergency department needs to be fast-tracked, according to Member for South West Coast Roma Britnell. She said she was extremely concerned about the undersized department after it was recently revealed doctors were being forced to treat patients in corridors due to a lack of space. The hospital will get a larger emergency department and new clinical tower as part of a $384 million upgrade. But the upgrade is at least four years away. Ms Britnell commended staff at the hospital, who she said were working in less than ideal conditions. "Staff at Warrnambool's accident and emergency centre are doing a fantastic job," Ms Britnell said. "Hospital administration and staff are doing their best to make do. "But the truth of the matter is the current Labor government knew the emergency department was overflowing years ago. Ms Britnell said the project needed to be completed as a matter of urgency. "If they were serious about our health, they would prioritise this project." South West Healthcare mentioned the project had been delayed by a year in its 2021 annual report. However, a spokeswoman said on Monday this was not the case and the project would be completed by the end of 2026. "We have made a strong headway into design and the project timelines are progressing as planned. "The timeline for construction completion remains as scheduled for the end of 2026." The state government said in a statement the project was on track to be delivered in 2026. "We've always said our $384 million redevelopment is expected to be completed in 2026. This has not changed," a spokesman said. "Not only did the Liberals cut funding to Warrnambool Base Hospital when they were last in government - they also failed to redevelop and modernise it and give the community the facilities they deserve. "By redeveloping the hospital in stages, it means our hard-working doctors and nurses can continue to deliver care to the community while we can get on a deliver this new world class hospital." Ms Britnell said she feared the issue would become worse in the coming weeks due to the temporary suspension of maternity services at the Portland hospital. The Standard spoke to a South West Healthcare doctor recently who said there were periods where code yellows were called every three days, with ambulances having to ramp with nowhere to put patients. He said the issue wasn't a lack of staff, but that the ED was too small and there simply weren't enough beds to cope with the incoming patients. He said he had been forced to examine patients in corridors and worried about missing important diagnoses without proper space and lighting.

