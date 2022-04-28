news, latest-news,

Warrnambool's historic botanic gardens will be opened on Sunday as part of the National Trust of Australia's Heritage Week from 2pm to 4pm. This year's theme is curiosity and organisers encourage participants to be curious and find some hidden treasures in the garden. Learn about its rich past on a guided walk and step inside the historic rotunda. There's kids activities, including crafting, a curiosity trail and afternoon tea. PERFORMANCES: The Seekers' Keith Potger's supported by Shane Howard and John Hudson, St Brigid's Crossley, from 7pm, Sionnach Rua's Great Irish Song Book, Lighthouse Studio Warrnambool, 8pm, Victorian State Ballet's Cinderella, Lighthouse Theatre, 7.30-9.30pm, 2.30-4.30pm (Saturday). FESTIVAL: Irish trivia at Noodledoof Brewing Co. 4-5pm. OPENING: Reid Oval, from 4pm, official proceedings from 5.15pm, lights switched on at dusk, finishes 6pm. FESTIVAL: Live music and performances at Koroit Theatre, noon-6.30pm, highlights: Christine Ayres School of Irish Dancing - Irish dance spectacular, 5.30-6.30pm, and Irish After Party - Irish stew and baked potatoes, Irish Jukebox, 7-9pm. Commercial Hotel, 10am-8pm, highlights: Maria Forde 12.30-1.15pm and Australian Danny Boy championships heats, 1.30-3pm. Village Green 10am-5pm, highlights: Flaming folk person of the year, a gathering of green eyes and Australia's most Irish name, 1.35-1.50pm, Damien Leith 3-3.45pm, 4.15-5pm, and a spud trilogy - picking, peeling and eating 3.45-4.15pm, procession on Commercial Road, noon-12.30pm. FUNDRAISER: Stand with Ukraine art and craft market and auction, stalls 11am-4pm, auction, 3pm. CLIMATE: Geelong Sustainability Group's Warrnambool Community Energy Forum at Archie Graham Community Centre, 1-3pm. FOOTBALL: Hampden league, North Warrnambool v Hamilton at Bushfield Recreation Reserve, from 2pm, Warrnambool and District league, Merrivale v Nirranda at Merrivale Recreation Reserve, from 2.20pm. LIVE MUSIC: Mark and Gonz at Cally Hotel, from 4pm, Matt Sell at The Star of the West Hotel, from 8.30pm, Dave, Nathan and Trish at Commercial Hotel Hamilton, from 9pm. MARCH: May day march McLean Memorial for workers' rights and social justice from Tower Hill Cemetery, 11-11.30am. FESTIVAL: Koroit Irish Festival Stout Brewing Championships at Noodledoof Brewing Co., from 1pm. Women's and men's Gaelic football, Irish dash and Puc Fada at Victoria Park, noon-4pm. LIVE MUSIC: Nick How at Woolsthorpe Union Station Hotel, 2-5pm. COMEDY: Simon Taylor with support acts, Mozart Hall, 5-7pm. MARKETS: Warrnambool Undercover Sunday Market at Warrnambool Showgrounds, 8am-1pm, Warrnambool Fresh Market at Lake Pertobe, 8.30am-1pm. CLEAN-UP: Beach Clean Up: Sea Shepherd Australia MDC at Blue Hole Road, noon-2pm. MASS: Racing Mass at St Joseph's Church, 10am.

