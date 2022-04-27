Explore Koroit at the 2022 Irish Festival

recommended, Explore Koroit 2022, Koroit Irish Festival

For those who call Koroit home, every day is a celebration of where they live. The sense of pride that so buoyantly projects from Koroit's residents is a key factor to what makes the town tick. The town's population is made up of a mix of generational families, those seeking a country town lifestyle in their retiring years and young couples who see the town as a perfect place to raise their families. These demographics combine to produce the ingredients for a harmonious community, with a can-do attitude. This coming weekend is an example of a united Koroit that pulls together for the advancement of the town. The Koroit Irish Festival is an important cultural event for the town, honouring its long Irish heritage. But just as importantly, it is an opportunity to show off modern-day Koroit to the world. Click here to read the entire Explore Koroit magazine online. While the festival is run by a hard-working and passionate committee, made up entirely of community volunteers, this weekend is a town team-effort. The festival model is based around the community first, with each organisation in Koroit getting the chance to raise valuable funds or grow their profile during the festival. It comes from selling sausages, manning gates, entertaining the kids, marching in the procession, serving breakfast, and so many more ways. This community involvement has allowed the festival committee to concentrate on planning all the infrastructure and entertainment needed for a festival that is expected to bring in between 3500 to 4000 people. It has also given the committee the chance to ensure it has taken all the necessary steps to make the festival as safe as it can be during the COVID pandemic. We hope you enjoy this insight into Koroit through this publication. And if you are lucky enough to have a ticket to this weekend's Koroit Irish Festival or can get one in the next few days (if not sold out), we are certain you will bask in all the fun and joy that is Koroit. Visit koroitirishfestival.com.au for updated information and to check ticket availability.

