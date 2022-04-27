news, latest-news,

Warrnambool's Jesse Rudman has sung in front of his biggest audience yet, progressing to the next stage of television talent competition The Voice. Rudman's performance was televised on Wednesday night, with judge and Australian singer-songwriter Guy Sebastian turning his chair during Rudman's blind audition of Matchbox 20's hit-song 3AM. Rudman has progressed to the next stage of the competition and will be mentored and coached by Sebastian on 'Team Guy'. Rudman, 34, began performing in front of people about 18 months ago. Prior to then he kept his talent hidden, playing guitar and singing by himself at home. He took to the stage, singing in front of a live studio audience and millions of viewers nationwide as part of the popular show. "Keith Urban inspired me to pick up a guitar at the age of 13," Rudman said. "I taught myself and went from there. Until 18 months ago I never sang in front of anybody." His sister and brother-in-law told him they'd entered him on the show but he said he didn't believe they'd go through with it. Rudman said he'd recently come out of his shell and The Voice experience had helped grow his confidence. "I never had that belief in myself," Rudman said. "I felt that I didn't belong there. "Now I've got a bit of belief in myself and a bit more confidence," he said. "I've met some really good people, some lifelong friends. The whole thing was a great experience. I'm so glad I done it. "I had always wanted to, from the first Australian Idol with Guy Sebastian and Shannon Noll, but I thought I wasn't good enough or have that confidence. I never thought I'd ever do it." Rudman's siblings, niece and daughters Ava, 13, and Harper, 9, proudly cheered him on at the live audition. The Voice judge Keith Urban, who inspired Rudman to begin playing as a teenager, said he should be proud of his audition as part of the positive feedback he received from the four judges on-stage. On Wednesday night, a large group of family and friends, including his sister who flew home from Queensland to surprise him, watched the episode together at Warrnambool's Flying Horse Bar and Brewery. Extended family were also keen to catch a glimpse of him from their homes in Morocco, Istanbul and New Zealand.

