South-west students have been given the opportunity to meet retired racehorses. Students in the Standing Tall program from Emmanuel, Brauer and Warrnambool colleges and Merri River School met 2019 Jericho Cup and 2020 Grand Annual Steeplechase winner Ablaze and 2009 and 2010 Warrnambool Cup winner Hissing Sid. Students fed, groomed and led the horses and underwent counselling. Standing Tall program coordinator Matt Stewart said horses read children, feeding off their feelings. "We love the opportunity to get involved in things like this and give the children opportunities they might not get access to," he said. Racing Hearts owner Lisa Coffey said it encouraged students to open up about their emotions and anxieties.

