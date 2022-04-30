Exceptional opportunity

news, latest-news,

HOUSE OF THE WEEK 5 Bed | 3 BATH | 1 CAR A rare and unique riverfront lifestyle opportunity not to be repeated with two homes on offer in a tightly held position with unrivalled water views. The first is a fully renovated Victorian cottage dating back to 1860s offering one bedroom, new bathroom, kitchen, open plan dining and living with a beautiful stone open fireplace. Highly sought after BnB with fabulous reviews, returning over $50,000 per annum. Use as BnB business, granny flat or ideal studio for business. The main home comprises a two storey beautifully renovated family home offering three double bedrooms, ground floor master with large walk in dressing room, two bathrooms, separate powder room, study (built in office) or fourth bedroom and dining room with French styled open fire place. Deep lawned garden leading to a timber jetty with fabulous views up the Moyne River to the port and across to East Beach. Hydronic heating and 8,000 litres of fresh water underground. Six star energy rating, double glazed windows to all new sections. Single lock up garage with storage along with further onsite parking available. This home has been totally rebuilt from top to bottom with exceptional quality and designer interiors showcasing both period charm and contemporary style. This property is certainly one of a kind and perfectly positioned in the heart of Port Fairy within 500 metres to shops, cafes, restaurants, Saturday market and a two minute walk to Port Fairy's beautiful unspoilt white sandy East Beach.

