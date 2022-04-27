news, latest-news,

UPDATE, Wednesday, 12.15pm: Warrnambool Racing Club has been amazed with the response regarding 60 slabs stolen from the racecourse over the ANZAC Day long weekend. Club chief executive officer Tom O'Connor said the club was very appreciative of the offers from betting agencies Sportsbet and the TAB about replacing the slabs. "Both agencies have been very willing to replace the slabs," Mr O'Connor said. "With the TAB being our major partner for the carnival we will have further discussions with them. "The thieves jemmied open the front gate at the course before taking the slabs. We're helping the police with any enquiries," he said. Wednesday, 7.20am: Betting agency Sportsbet has vowed to help the Warrnambool Racing Club replenish its stock of frothies before next week's May carnival after 60 slabs of beer were stolen from the racecourse. Sportsbet's Simon Legg told Racing.com that Sportsbet would replace the stolen slabs - 20 of Carlton Draught, 20 of Carlton Dry and 20 Northern. "On the eve of the Warrnambool Carnival, we genuinely can't believe some people have stooped this low. Sportsbet getting involved to replenish the slabs is the least we could do," Mr Legg said. "We'll still need to work out the logistics of how we get all 60 to the race track, but we will worry about that later. The key thing is ensuring we fuel The 'Bool." Detective Senior Constable Richard Hughes, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said it appeared the offenders were well informed leading up to next week's May Race Carnival. "This is clearly a targeted theft and the offenders knew the club would be well stocked," he said. "We are confident that there are people out there in the community who know those responsible. "It's hard to believe anyone can walk away with over 1400 cans of beer without spilling some information. "We would appeal for anyone who may have seen something suspicious or heard anything potentially valuable to this investigation to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000." Tuesday: A dent has been put in preparations for the Warrnambool May Racing Carnival with 60 slabs of beer stolen from the city's racecourse. Detective Senior Constable Richard Hughes, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said the beer was stolen from three shipping containers located on the south side of the racecourse between 5pm on Saturday and 9.30am on Tuesday. He said the locked containers were forced open and the 60 slabs removed. The 1440 cans of Carlton Dry, Carlton Draught and Northern, involving 20 slabs of each, are worth about $3000 - and much more on race days. Detective Senior Constable Hughes said the well-organised thieves forced open the containers and crime scene officers had attended the racecourse on Tuesday morning to conduct forensic investigations. "It's likely that the offenders would have had to make multiple trips to collect the slabs and use a vehicle to make their getaway, possibly more than one trip to and from the racecourse," he said. Police have requested that anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area immediately contact the Warrnambool police CIU on 5560 1153 or Crime Stoppers urgently on 1800 333 000. IN OTHER NEWS Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/4MhkJ8SfhCqb4cUfcgRRmJ/12c15e6b-c869-40f7-a426-84cc7c849715.jpg/r1_59_1215_745_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg