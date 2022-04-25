news, latest-news,

More than 1000 people have gathered to pay tribute to servicemen and women in the first Anzac Day dawn ceremony without tough COVID restrictions in years. After lockdowns saw many commemorate previous dawn services in their driveways, Monday marked the first time that many were able to return to full capacity services since the pandemic. Veterans formed a line at the corner of Warrnambool's Liebig Street and Timor Street about 6.15am before marching to the cenotaph alongside the 8th/7th Battalion Royal Victoria Regiment catafalque party and members of the Warrnambool and District Pipes and Drums. Over a thousand people then gathered in the area of Liebig Street to support the region's veterans and pay their respects. Warrnambool RSL President Mike Bellamy said it was a "brilliant" turn out after the last two years. He said the ceremony couldn't have gone ahead without volunteers putting their hand up to help. "COVID, across many organisations, has seen the loss of volunteers," he said. "For us to put these events on, and organisations to function, we need volunteers. So when you reflect on today, about courage and mateship and selflessness, think about how you can support our community and help us at the RSL to look after our veterans." During the service, Mr Bellamy said the memorial at the cenotaph included close to a thousand names of south-west people who served in the First World War. He urged crowds to remember those people, as well all those who served and died in war and on operational service past and present. "Remember our freedom is paid by their sacrifice," Mr Bellamy said. Hannah Carrucan, of the Australian Defence Force, recited the Anzac Requiem ahead of an address and prayer by Catholic priest Father John Fitzgerald. Warrnambool RSL secretary Mick Little then spoke about the Royal Australian Navy's role in the First World War before reciting the Ode. Warrnambool's Turgut Toprak delivered Ataruk's address 'To The Fallen Families' which was later recited in English by Lisa Crocker. Former Australian Defence Force officer Catherine McGregor honoured a promise to attend Warrnambool's commemorative service in person. Ms McGregor acknowledged the role of Aboriginal men and women in Australian military service through Paul Keating's Redfern Park speech. The speech was delivered by on December 10,1992, just over a year into his term as prime minister, to a crowd of predominantly Indigenous people gathered in Redfern, Sydney. As the dawn service concluded, Warrnambool Salvation Army band member and bugler Lindsay Stow played out The Last Post before a silent tribute. The dawn service was followed by a guiden veterans cemetery tour at the Warrnambool Cemetery and the premier of the Warrnambool's RSL's feature 'First In - Last Out, The Silent Anzacs'. The Warrnambool RSL's annual Gunfire Breakfast was also held early on Monday.

