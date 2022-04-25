news, latest-news,

The Wannon electorate sees a second independent candidate added to the federal election mix who promises to campaign on individual's "rights and freedoms". Colac resident Graham Garner said he chose to run independently to differentiate himself from party politics and to freely advocate for issues important to him and his community. "Most of the parties have got their own policies and I don't agree with all of them," he said. "As a true independent, the policies that I put up will be attributed to my experience, and the people I know, and those that come forward with their concerns." Although the 63-year-old's last-minute nomination on the electoral candidate deadline day meant he had not yet settled on his complete policy platform, he said he believed in making government smaller and less "intrusive" in people's lives. "I believe in free choice and people's choices being respected," he said. "I don't agree with what's happened over the last couple of years. "I think people's rights and freedoms have been completely butchered." The father of two, who has worked as an interstate transport operator for over 30 years, said he would be campaigning for regional small businesses. "The pandemic has affected small businesses dramatically," he said. "Small businesses are integral to regional areas, and I don't think (they) get enough help from the government." IN OTHER NEWS Mr Garner said he also planned to have policies to support the transport industry and pensioners which he would define in the coming weeks. The independent candidate's decision to enter the election race came out of frustration at the current state of federal politics. "I've been a conservative voter in my life, but I think the main two (parties) have lost their way," he said. "I'm quite discontented with the way people are being treated." He said the moment that tipped him over was the Coalition government's decision to cut the heavy vehicle fuel tax credit to zero when it halved the fuel excise in March. "The decision of the government to take that away was ruthless," he said. Mr Garner said he would be a voice for battlers who have made Australia "the oyster of the world". "I know what it's like to work hard, and I know what it's like to run small businesses and the effect of that," he said. "My grandfather was a light horseman in Gallipoli, so all this (work) where people have made sacrifices to lead us to... a great country, that's what we're fighting for."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/160067095/2a2b9c07-b589-4ed3-ac66-b51102fb9c46.jpeg/r6_0_2999_1691_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg