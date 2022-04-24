news, latest-news,

Work rate both on and off the ball has proven a key ingredient to Koroit shaking off a rare loss from earlier this month. Koroit rebounded spectacularly, showing its full might and power on Saturday to pile on the pain against a trepid Terang Mortlake side at Victoria Park. Reaching triple figures by half time, the Saints never let up as they ran away to a 31.11 (197) to 4.0 (24) victory over the Bloods. Koroit coach Chris McLaren said he was pleased by his team's efforts coming off its recent loss to South Warrnambool on Good Friday. "The South game, there was elements of the game we were disappointed with how we played," he said of the 33-point loss. "One of the things was our work rate, that we didn't work hard enough with or without the ball." Though there is the argument Koroit has had a few challenging weeks as a club, alongside two critical fixtures against North and South Warrnambool respectively, McLaren said to his team's credit, they knew they needed to be better. "The theme for the week was we didn't work hard enough, so it was a big focus to get running (on Saturday)," McLaren said. "We were trying to link up and get involved. Terang Mortlake had a decent patch in the first quarter, they kicked three goals. "But we did play really well in that second quarter (11 unanswered goals) with a bit of a breeze and the forwards movement and energy creating space for themselves and each other was much better. And a few of those guys reaped those rewards and hit the scoreboard." Jarrod Korewha (10 goals) was a force up forward, while teammates Sam Dobson and Will Couch added five apiece. Matty Arundell was the only Blood with multiple scores. On the injury front, Jake McCosh came off with a hamstring issue, though McLaren is hopeful McCosh will be right for Koroit's game against Cobden in three weeks. "We've got two weeks off now, so we think we'll get quite a few back in over both grade after the double bye," he said. Terang Mortlake, who are 1-2 to start the season, will look to rebound against Warrnambool next round.

