WDFNL live coverage: round three

Welcome to The Standard's live coverage of round three in the Warrnambool and District league. Follow along with our live blog from Davidson Oval at 1.30pm as Old Collegians and Russells Creek do battle in what is sure to be an enthralling round of football and netball action. Elsewhere, Panmure and Merrivale will be an absolute blockbuster from start to finish in netball and football, Timboon Demons host South Rovers, Allansford is ready to test itself against Nirranda and Kolora-Noorat and Dennington will both be searching for some winning form. Follow the action here:

