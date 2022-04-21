news, latest-news,

MOLLY Hutt has experienced more than most in her 100-game netball career. The 21-year-old, who is coaching the Bombers' division two side in conjuction with her open grade playing duties, will clock up the major milestone on Saturday against Camperdown. Her influence at the tight-knit club is now stretching beyond the court. Hutt has taken a more active role on the committee in 2022 and is a valued volunteer as much as player. Hutt said the match felt like "it'd taken ages". "I was meant to get it last year but obviously the season got cancelled and brought into this year, so it's been a long time coming I guess," she said. "I didn't realise it was that big of a deal until I had a lot of people messaging me and saying how good it is and I was like 'oh yeah, it's a pretty big thing'. "I've always been Cobden. We've always played up there. Mum and Dad, my brothers, we've always been up there. It's a great club to be a part of and I've started doing a bit of stuff with the committee and behind the scenes and it's interesting to see you don't just rock up on a Saturday and play. "A lot stuff goes into it actually happening. They're great people to be around." The talented goal attack said he was enjoying holding the role in Sophie Hinkley's side but admitted it was challenging fitness-wise. She reaffirmed her commitment to helping the Bombers to another finals series. "It's a lot different now to when I started at 14 or 15 as we were in a real rebuilding stage. I think my first season, we only won one game," Hutt said. "Last year we went undefeated. It's unreal to see but hopefully this year we can actually have a full season and hopefully get over the line."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/nicholas.ansell/58d54707-dd1a-4920-8ba8-05986031a0d6.jpg/r7_0_2749_1549_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg