Victoria announces new isolation, vaccination and mask COVID-19 rules
Victoria will scrap almost all of its COVID-19 rules by the end of the week, including the end of vaccination mandates in public settings.
Vaccination requirements, venue check-in and mask requirements will be wound back from 11.59pm on Friday.
Health Minister Martin Foley announced the changes to the state's COVID-19 restrictions, alongside Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton on Wednesday morning.
The major changes will include:
- Patrons will no longer have to show their vaccination status at any venues;
- Check-ins will no longer be required at any venue;
- Masks will no longer be required in schools, hospitality, retail or any events;
- Close contacts will no longer have to quarantine but will have to wear a mask indoors, avoid sensitive settings and record at least five negative rapid tests over the seven days that would have been the self-quarantine period;
- All restrictions in hospitals, except for mask-wearing will be removed;
- Events with more than 30,000 people will no longer require public health pre-approval;
- People who have had COVID-19 will now be exempt from testing or quarantine for 12 weeks, an increase from from eight weeks;
- International travellers recommended to get PCR test upon arrival, but not mandated. Seven-day quarantine scrapped for unvaccinated travellers.
In Victoria, the vaccination rate is 66 per cent of people with more than two doses, although in Warrnambool the rate is much higher.
In Warrnambool, 76.3 per cent of the eligible population has received three vaccine doses.
Professor Sutton said the focus would now be on individuals to protect themselves and others from the virus.
"From Saturday, it will absolutely focus more on the individual discretion of all of us in the community to make appropriate choices for ourselves, to protect ourselves and protect those around us as we go about our day to day lives," he said.
A number of settings remain, including isolating for seven days following a COVID-19 diagnosis and existing two-dose and three-dose vaccination mandates for essential workers.
Visitor restrictions in care facilities will remain; residents can currently have up to five visitors per day if each show a negative rapid antigen test result - or two visitors if no test results are provided.
Face masks will still be required on public transport and at airports - excluding airport workers who aren't public facing - and in sensitive health, aged care and justice settings.
Many rules which are no longer required will be recommended, including working from home if you're a close contact exempt from quarantine.
Masks are strongly recommended when you can't physically distance.
"This sensible easing of restrictions is only possible because we are one of the most vaccinated societies in the world, with almost 70 per cent of Victorian adults already armed with their third dose," Mr Foley said.
"The vaccinated economy kept Victorians safe and businesses open during an unpredictable time when we saw our highest case numbers ever - but now is the right time to set it aside and focus on the highest risk settings."
Another 10,628 infections were announced on Wednesday and 437 people are in hospital with the virus.
IN OTHER NEWS
- $15m federal-state cash splash to boost Shipwreck Coast tourism
- Warrnambool vet launches senate run for a 'fairer' community
- What a ride! Nine-year-old cycles from Melbourne to Warrnambool for children's charity
- Why Ken, Leon deserve more time to steady ships
- Irish eyes are smiling at much-loved Koroit festival
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard: