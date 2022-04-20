news, latest-news,

Victoria will scrap almost all of its COVID-19 rules by the end of the week, including the end of vaccination mandates in public settings. Vaccination requirements, venue check-in and mask requirements will be wound back from 11.59pm on Friday. Health Minister Martin Foley announced the changes to the state's COVID-19 restrictions, alongside Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton on Wednesday morning. The major changes will include: In Victoria, the vaccination rate is 66 per cent of people with more than two doses, although in Warrnambool the rate is much higher. In Warrnambool, 76.3 per cent of the eligible population has received three vaccine doses. Professor Sutton said the focus would now be on individuals to protect themselves and others from the virus. "From Saturday, it will absolutely focus more on the individual discretion of all of us in the community to make appropriate choices for ourselves, to protect ourselves and protect those around us as we go about our day to day lives," he said. A number of settings remain, including isolating for seven days following a COVID-19 diagnosis and existing two-dose and three-dose vaccination mandates for essential workers. Visitor restrictions in care facilities will remain; residents can currently have up to five visitors per day if each show a negative rapid antigen test result - or two visitors if no test results are provided. Face masks will still be required on public transport and at airports - excluding airport workers who aren't public facing - and in sensitive health, aged care and justice settings. Many rules which are no longer required will be recommended, including working from home if you're a close contact exempt from quarantine. Masks are strongly recommended when you can't physically distance. "This sensible easing of restrictions is only possible because we are one of the most vaccinated societies in the world, with almost 70 per cent of Victorian adults already armed with their third dose," Mr Foley said. "The vaccinated economy kept Victorians safe and businesses open during an unpredictable time when we saw our highest case numbers ever - but now is the right time to set it aside and focus on the highest risk settings." Another 10,628 infections were announced on Wednesday and 437 people are in hospital with the virus.

