Nirranda will back Nick Couch to lead its team in the absence of playing-coach Brayden Harkness. Harkness has been struck down with COVID-19 and will miss the Blues' round three clash against Allansford. "Nick will take reins," Harkness said. "He's a well and truly qualified player and coach, so we're excited for him to look after the boys." Jack Primmer (Achilles) and Luke Weel (unavailable) also come out, with Ashley Rosolin and Jeremy Stacey set to play their first games for the Blues after crossing from Timboon and Thomson respectively. Lachie Cook rounds out the inclusions. "Ash will play midfield, and Jeremy's a half-forward. They're pretty smooth movers and fantastic additions to our side," Harkness said. "And Lachie has been best on in reserves so he's well and truly deserved his chance at senior footy." In a major milestone, Jack Spokes lines up for his 150th club game in front of a home crowd. "He's been here through a lot of the tougher times at Nirranda and stuck with it through thick and thin," Harkness said. "So we really hope he has a strong one in game 150." Meanwhile, Panmure will lose up to 1000 senior games of experience ahead of a big match against Merrivale. The Bulldogs have made four forced changes, with Jesse Dalton (wrist), Matt Colbert (concussion), Chris Bant (hamstring) and Brady Purcell (unavailable) among outs. "We're losing a bit (with injuries) but it will be good for the young blokes to have a bit more responsibility," Bant said. Luke Hynes makes his first senior appearance for the undefeated Bulldogs, while Zeke Reeves returns from injury. Tom Wright and Wilbur Pomorin also come in. Bant said his side wouldn't change the way it played against Merrivale, the coach using last week's Good Friday clash to get a closer look at their rivals. "(Merrivale) are quite a different team to last year," he said. "But they're always a good team and have had two really strong wins so it's going to be tough." Nirranda v Allansford Allansford B: Ben Lee, Cooper Day, Tyler Mungean HB: Cooper McLean, Robbie Hare, Zavier Mungean C: Brent Fedley, Luke Nowell, Ben Carlin HF: Brett Hunger, Ben Lenehan, Connor Bellman F: Jack McGee, Zach Jamieson, Rhys Buck R: Damien Wynd, Brad Edge, Lachie Lusher Int: Mitch Gristede, Harry Searle, Kade Gordon, Travis Membrey In: Connor Bellman, Mitch Gristede, Jack McGee, Ben Carlin Out: Lachlan Read, Issac Fowler, Ruben Swan, Joby Baker Nirranda B: Cody Wagstaff, Bronte McCann, Alix Lane HB: Reagan Nutting, Matthew Lloyd, Danny Craven C: Dylan Willsher, Luke Irving, Dylan Philp HF: James Willsher, Jack Spokes, Jeremy Stacey F: Josh Folkes, Dylan Lees, Jason Lee R: Jarryd Walsh, John Paulin, Ethan Harvey Int: Hugh Giblin, Will Jenkins, Ashley Rosolin, Lachie Cook New: Jeremy Stacey (Thomson) In: Ashley Rosolin, Jeremy Stacey, Lachie Cook Out: Luke Weel, Jack Primmer, Brayden Harkness Timboon Demons v South Rovers Timboon Demons B: Henry Stansfield, Adam Doak, Isiah Arundel HB: Ash Hunt, Charlie Trotter, Nathan Gillingham C: S Cole Jordan Fowler, Thomas Hunt HF: Bayley Kelly, Sam Negrello, Tyler Thorburn F: Ben Bacon, Kyle Delaney, Craig Dower R: Marcus Hickey, Jack Gaut, Cameron Mitchell Int: Ben Newey, Isaac Bedggood, B Mathews, Hamish Williams South Rovers B: Trent Harman, Tom Wilson, Brendan White HB: Jake Bacon, Luke Payne, Patrick Higgins C: Sandon Williams, Kurt Lenehan, Sam Wilde HF: Aaron Seabrook, Tim Rhook, Abel Farrell F: Jack Dowd, Tim Ryan, Ben Oates R: Jaxen Dalton, Justin Fedley, Dylan Cox Int: Harry Boyd, Benjamin Cooper, Brad Bushell, Xavier Ellul In: Luke Payne, Patrick Higgins, Brad Bushell Out: Craig Britten, Kevin Moloney, Sam Hodgins Kolora-Noorat v Dennington Kolora-Noorat No team provided Dennington B: Daniel Threlfall, Jeremy Turner, Tom Lee HB: Sam Lee, Jack Noonan, Casey Simms C: Isaac Baker, Ben Thornton, Ethan Dowd HF: Jordan Brown, Reggie Barling, Bronte Baker F: Jon Malone, Lewis Campbell-Gavin, Josh Stapleton R: Jordan Garner, Tom Fitzgerald, Sam Curtis Int: Cooper Remine, Blair Oakley, Marcus Craig, Dakota Davidson In: Jack Noonan, Casey Simms, Marcus Craig, Lewis Campbell-Gavin Out: Zeb McKenna, Kye McKenna, Luke Pearson, Kayne Brereton Old Collegians v Russells Creek Old Collegians No team provided Russells Creek B : Mathew Rook, Jacob Lindford, Dylon Herbertson HB : Taylem Wason, Thomas Smith, Zac Timms C: Blair Hewett, Blake Rudland Castles, Oliver Everall HF : Caleb Templeton, Billy McPhee, Dean Finlayson F : Jyran Chatfield, Xavier McCarthy, Jude Forthbligh R: Phil Chatfield, Dan Nicholson, Sam Grinter Int: Nathan Bradley, Sam Wilson, Leigh McKane. U18 sub: Jyah Chatfield Merrivale v Panmure Merrivale B: Tyler Stephens, Jack Gleeson, James Fary HB: Angus Campbell, Dylan Scoble, Jack Neave C: Oliver Watson, Colby Rix, Oliver Doukas HF: Kyden Jarvis, Luke Byrne, Liam O'Sullivan F: Matt Hausler, Sean Barnes, Blair McCutcheon R: Manny Sandow, Josh Sobey, Jayden Brooks Int: Jye Wilson, Nathan Krepp, Bradley Bell, Jaxon Keay Panmure B: Jacob Taylor, Noah Keane, James Norton HB: Isaac Sinnott, Luke Hynes, Tyler Murnane C: Wilbur Pomorin, Patrick Mahony, Louis Kew HF: Liam Lyons, Jacob Moloney, Tom Mahony F: Samuel Mahony, Zeke Reeves, Thomas Wright R: Daniel Roache, Lachlan McLeod, Bradley Gedye Int: Bradley Cook, Harry Turnham, Brandon Bant In: Luke Hynes, Thomas Wright, Wilbur Pomorin, Zeke Reeves Out: Matt Colbert, Chris Bant, Brady Purcell and Jesse Dalton Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. 