South West Healthcare grateful for 'incredibly generous' donation towards lifesaving medical equipment
South West Healthcare is a quarter of the way towards its fund-raising goal of $44,000 to purchase a lifesaving piece of medical equipment.
Austin 7 National Rally organisers presented South West Healthcare with an $11,000 donation, at a dinner as part of the event which was held in the region last week, kicking off the hospital's public appeal for a rapid infuser.
Some of the funds were proceeds from the Austin 7 show and shine, which featured 130 cars from across Australia and overseas at the Fletcher Jones Gardens on April 11 and other group fund-raising efforts throughout the week.
SWH community partnerships manager Suzan Morey said the piece of equipment can rapidly deliver high volumes of warmed blood and fluids to replace blood lost from a trauma, such as a farm or car accident.
"This incredibly generous $11,000 gift means we're already a quarter of the way towards hitting our fund-raising target," Ms Morey said. "We're so thrilled and grateful the Austin 7 Club chose this local cause to donate its fund-raising proceeds to."
