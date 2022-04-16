news, latest-news,

Prized Warrnambool Seahawks recruit Nathan Hardingham says he is relishing the opportunity to play in the fast-paced Big V division one competition for the first time. The reigning CBL South West MVP from Portland said the opportunity to play Big V and land on the doorstep of the Seahawks this season was all about improving his game. "It was an idea previously to further my basketball and play Big V but I wasn't too sure of it at first- Rebel Noter my CBL coach at Portland really pushed me to play Big V," he said. "He basically told me that if I didn't enjoy Big V it would be a great experience and still make me better." The big-bodied Seahawk said the pace of Big V basketball and the expectations were noticeable in the early rounds. "There's a jump, you have to be smarter, quicker and more switched on in general," he said. "It's pretty much like all the best out of CBL but better again - it's been a lot of hard work working out my own role within the team. "Playing my first game up in Melbourne, and getting pumped I was a bit nervous and after my second game I started to figure out the standard of the competition. "Now I'm feeling like I understand how big of a jump it is, how good you have to be to play at this level." Hardingham was instrumental in the Seahawks' maiden victory of the season against Collingwood All-Stars in round four, dropping 18 points and six rebounds off the bench. He said his frame was an element of uniqueness he hoped to bring to the group throughout the 2022 campaign. "I want to impact positively, my size is something Warrnambool's been lacking and I want to impact with my scoring," he said. "I haven't scored enough so far this season, so it's something I'm working on." Despite a slow start to the season, the tide is turning after the double-header victories in round four prior to the Easter break according to the forward. "As a team, we've had a heap of new people so there's a lot of chemistry things that we needed to get sorted," he said. "Having back-to-back games it's ideal we had the weekend off to regroup our bodies and get ready for the next few games coming up. "We know how good we can be and what we're capable of but in our first three games we didn't really have a full side in - injuries and COVID has ran through us, but on the weekend was as close to a full side as what we'll get for a little bit. "It just shows when we have a full strength team we can do anything."

